CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March stood at 19,298, an increase of 572 cases over Saturday's 18,726.
The highest increase in coronavirus cases was in Laramie County, which reported 103 new cases. Natrona County had 93; Albany County had 67; Sweetwater County had 47; Fremont and Sheridan had 45 each; Campbell County had 33 new cases; Teton County had 23; Goshen County had 20; Carbon County had 18; Converse County had 13; Big Horn and Lincoln counties both reported an increase of 12 cases; Uinta and Washakie counties reported 10 new cases each; Johnson County had five; Hot Springs and Platte counties had four each; Niobrara, Sublette and Weston counties had three each; and Crook County reported one new case.
The Health Department showed a decrease of two cases in Park County.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Friday was 9,897, an increase of 407 over Saturday's 9,490.
In Laramie County, active cases increased by 49 to 1,498, yet another high for the pandemic.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.