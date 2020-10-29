CHEYENNE – With a mask order for Laramie County likely to be approved by the state sometime this week, the county’s public health officer stood by his decision Wednesday to hold off on releasing the order to the public until it’s finalized.
On Tuesday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health held a special meeting to receive an update on the order’s progress from Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman. A draft copy of the order, however, was not made available to the public for the virtual meeting, which reached a maximum capacity of 100 participants allowed by Zoom.
A copy of the order, which has been under review at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, had yet to be released late Wednesday afternoon.
Yet despite some community members bristling over what they argue has been an inadequate public process, Hartman said Wednesday that he wanted to wait to release the order publicly until it had been finalized at the state level.
“We’re not deliberately trying to be opaque, but we just want to make sure that when we put it out there, it’s the real thing,” Hartman said in an interview Wednesday. “It was largely my decision not to circulate a draft version at this time. I just don’t want a draft version floating around out there that will turn out to be different from the final version, thus creating confusion.”
Reiterating comments he made during the meeting Tuesday, Hartman said the order will be “very similar,” though not identical, to the one issued in Teton County, which requires mask use when inside health-care facilities and retail or commercial businesses.
“It’ll be close enough that people can start planning off it,” he added.
Wyoming remains in a declared state of emergency, and as Hartman put it, “in an emergency, public health does not go out and poll public opinion. We go by what is necessary to safeguard the health of the community.”
“If you call the fire department because your house is on fire, you don’t go out and get public opinion as to how they should fight the fire,” Hartman said.
But some around Cheyenne feel the lack of public input could lead to the order not being as effective as it could be. Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen said he’s been getting “call after call” from members raising concerns over the order.
“People are very upset over the process,” Steenbergen said. “The (Teton County order) was written several weeks ago, and they need to get some input from the public on how these rules could impact the financial situations of businesses.”
He pointed to a few specific examples that could create confusion. The Teton County order allows a group of no more than six people to remove their masks when seated at a restaurant, as long as the group is seated at least 6 feet apart from other tables.
“We just got booths opened up, which are not 6 feet apart, and that’s a step in the right direction for businesses being viable, so to me, that wording could automatically get rid of that,” Steenbergen said.
He also wondered how the order would affect construction workers and others who have to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Act. “Do I have to wear a mask underneath my welding helmet?” he added.
Hartman and Steenbergen were able to speak to one another about some of those concerns Wednesday, the chamber CEO said, though a copy of the order still had yet to be provided to the chamber’s members as of Wednesday afternoon.
Steenbergen was hopeful that the order would make things “as painless as possible” for businesses already struggling due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From us, it’s not necessarily that we’re for or against this – we just have no idea what it says,” Steenbergen said. “It’s hard to know.”