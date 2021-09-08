CHEYENNE – In response to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases across Laramie County, the Laramie County Library is canceling many indoor events for children and teens throughout September and October.
Events that are flexible in format, will be moved outside or made virtual.
Beth Cook, Youth and Outreach Services manager for the library, said this is a precautionary measurement taken by the library’s Board of Directors to ensure the safety of the community.
“The primary reason is the increase in cases we started to see in Laramie County through August, as well as at the start of school,” Cook said Wednesday. “The delta variant is more contagious, and it seems that children are more susceptible to this strain.”
She said the board is continuing to monitor the situation and taking guidance from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the CDC. If COVID-19 cases decline over the next month, Cook said in-person events will return to their normal schedule.
The Board of Directors has not invoked a mask mandate for the county library, however, and that will not change even with the cancellation of events.
The upcoming youth, teen and family events that have been canceled are:
Sept. 11, Anime Saturday
Sept. 12, Young Readers Book Party
Sept. 17, Gamers Unite
Sept. 18-24, Escape Room: Escape from the Author’s Office
Sept. 23-25, Back to Hogwarts: Club Rush Day
These are events that were scheduled to take place inside, would incorporate a larger crowd and had no possibility of becoming virtual.
Cook encourages families and children to look into the outdoor events in Performance Park, which will allow for open and free interaction. Some of the youth and teen events taking place outside are the Look UP! Family NASA Night, Tales Together, Yoga Together and Kindermusik.
Magic Craft Bags To-Go is not outside, but will still continue on the second floor of the library, where families and children can individually pick up Hogwarts themed, take-home crafts. There will also be a curbside pick-up option offered.
A few other events will continue, but have been made virtual. These are:
Sept. 9 and 23, The Brown Bag Book Club
Sept. 14 and 28, The Graphic Novel Club
Sept. 24, Know It All Club: Potterhead Trivia After Hours
To learn more about these events, and to see what other programs the library offers, go online to https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cook said she wants to remind families that the library is still open and functioning at normal capacity outside of events, so those without access to the internet can utilize the computers to take part in virtual events.
Cook said she is excited for the opportunities the library is offering to mitigate further spread of COVID cases in children and teens in the county, and the sooner the numbers drop, the sooner they can get back to even more fun and exciting activities.