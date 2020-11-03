CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library System will be closed until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The Laramie County Library Board of Directors and county librarian will continue to closely monitor the situation and work in tandem with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to keep library employees and the public safe, according to a news release.
The building will be professionally cleaned and disinfected during the closure, allowing the library to safely reopen on Wednesday, according to the release.
The library’s safety restrictions ensure that no member of the public has been in the building without a mask, nor have they been within 6 feet of the employee for more than 15 minutes.