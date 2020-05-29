CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Library System Board of Directors has decided to extend the closure of all library facilities until Laramie County announces Phase 2 of the Laramie County Recovery Plan and gathering restrictions are eased to at least 100 people.
When these two requirements are met, the library will reopen with potentially reduced hours within two weeks of the announcements.
In the interim, Laramie County Library System will continue providing curbside pick-up service. Library cardholders may put items on hold and pick them up curbside once the hold becomes available. More information on curbside pick-up can be found by visiting https://lclsonline.org/curbside-pick-up-instructions/ or by calling 307-634-3561.
Curbside pick-up is available in Cheyenne from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The library in Cheyenne will continue to provide phone call assistance at 307-634-3561. Staff will be available to advise individuals on how to place holds, provide suggestions on what to read next, answer reference questions, assist with research inquiries and connect individuals to other resources within the community. This service is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries will also continue to provide curbside pick-up and phone call assistance. Burns Branch Library provides these services from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The Pine Bluffs Branch Library provides these services from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to the resumption of item checkout, library materials that were checked out before the extended closure are due as of May 18. Overdue fines for items due May 18 will be suspended through May 31. For questions about due dates and fines, call 307-634-3561.