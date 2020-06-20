CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, with restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Due to the reopening of all library facilities, curbside pick-up services will no longer be available after Tuesday, June 23. The library will be closed and unable to answer phone calls Wednesday, June 24, in preparation for reopening.
The restrictions that will be enforced beginning Thursday are:
• Face coverings will be required for any individual 3 years of age or older wishing to utilize a Laramie County Library System facility.
• Visits to any Laramie County Library facility will be limited to one hour per day, per person/group.
• Social distancing measures will be enforced. Furniture, computers and help desks have all been updated or moved in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.
• All library meeting rooms will be closed for public use until further notice.
• My Library Place, the interactive Bookmobile and the Early Literacy Center on the second floor will be closed.
• There will be a limited number of computers available throughout all library facilities. Computer access is limited to one hour per day, per person and reservations are highly recommended. Visit the library’s website to make a reservation for the Cheyenne Computer Center beginning Thursday.
• Library programs, storytimes and other events are still canceled until further notice.
Laramie County Library System highly encourages anyone wishing to utilize the library to review the complete list of restrictions and changes at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/covid before visiting any facilities.
With these restrictions in place, the Cheyenne library will return to its normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
The Library Café, Pine Bluffs Branch library, Burns Branch library and Bookmobile will all reopen with restrictions and limited hours. Please visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/ covid to review the hours and restrictions for each of these facilities.
Go online to LaramieCountyLibrary.org or call 307-634-3561 for updated information.