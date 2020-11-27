CHEYENNE – Laramie County’s public health order requiring people to wear facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been extended through Jan. 4.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman extended the order Friday, which covers anyone inside of or in line to enter any private business or government facility open to the public; while obtaining services at or visiting a health care operation; and when waiting for or riding on public transportation or a ride-sharing vehicle.
The mask mandate took effect Nov. 2, and though it was set to expire next Monday, Hartman had said it likely would be extended.
Laramie County became the second county after Teton to issue such a local health order. Since then, more than half of the state’s 23 counties have followed suit as novel coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations have continued to rise. The Wind River Indian Reservation also has a mask requirement.
Certain people are exempt from the local order, including those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask, those whose work prevents them from wearing a mask and those under the age of 18. The order still encourages minors who are above the age of 2 to wear face coverings.
The order also exempts faith-based organizations, though they are encouraged to follow safety protocols from the Wyoming Department of Health. Under the order, individuals are also exempt while actively exercising in a gym.