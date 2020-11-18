CHEYENNE – The mask mandate enacted in Laramie County earlier this month will be extended beyond November, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown no signs of slowing, the county’s public health officer said Wednesday.
The mandate, which requires mask use when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit, had a tentative expiration date of Nov. 30. But with the number of active COVID-19 cases continuing to rise statewide and in Laramie County, the order will be extended into future weeks, County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said.
“I’ve already contacted the state health officer, Dr. (Alexia) Harrist, and let her know that we will need to be extending that, because we don’t anticipate that cases are going to go down anytime soon, based on current trends,” Hartman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
Virtually every trend offers reason for concern for health officials like Hartman. On Tuesday, Wyoming saw a record number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and on Wednesday, the state reported a new high in virus-related hospitalizations, with 210.
Locally, the statistics are no better.
As of Tuesday, Laramie County’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that came back positive in the last two weeks, was 15.1%, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. The county had 1,614 active cases as of Wednesday.
Given the trends, a timeline for the mask order’s expiration remains unclear.
“It’s a little early to think too much about that when things are still clearly going in the wrong direction,” Hartman said. “We are thinking about coming up with some criteria, however, and we’re giving it some thought, but we don’t have any specific thresholds worked out yet.”
The increased transmission in Laramie County has also impacted operations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which was up to a new high of 51 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
A total of 38 clinical staff, out of a workforce of about 550, were in quarantine this week due to contracting or exposure to COVID-19 outside of the hospital, CRMC President Tim Thornell said. The hospital’s current challenge is “all about staffing,” rather than bed capacity, Thornell said.
“We have plenty of beds – that’s not really an issue,” Thornell said. “I don’t have enough nurses to open up more beds, so I have physical beds, I just don’t have enough staff to say, ‘Bring in three more nurses, so we can open up 10 more beds.’”
“I don’t have that ability,” he added. “We’re using every single nurse we have.”
CRMC’s staffing levels got a slight boost this week, as five traveling nurses arrived at the facility to assist with COVID-19 patients. Their arrival followed Gov. Mark Gordon deploying federal stimulus money last week to bolster staffing at the state’s hospitals.
The five temporary additions may not be the last at CRMC, as Thornell said the hospital has requested more out-of-state medical personnel to help out.
“We do anticipate getting more each week as things progress, so our goal is to get up to 28,” he added.
The additional staff could help in the hospital’s 15 intensive care units, seven of which were occupied by COVID-19 patients Wednesday. A few non-COVID patients were also in ICUs at the hospital, leaving four beds open for new patients.
CRMC has the ability to expand its ICU capacity, if needed, though staff quarantines have occasionally made it difficult to properly staff the existing units, Thornell said.
“We have had, on occasion, issues where I don’t have enough nurses to staff our 15 beds, so I may only have 13 beds available because that’s all the nursing staffing I have,” Thornell said. “So, most everything ties back to staffing at this point.”
With hospitals across Wyoming reporting an uptick in COVID-19 patients, it remains to be seen what public health measures could be taken at the state level. Gov. Mark Gordon, who said last week that he was considering all his options for new restrictions, continues to consider changes to the state’s three existing health orders, according to a spokesman.
“Our goal is to announce something by the end of the week,” Michael Pearlman, the governor’s communications director, said in an email response to the WTE.
Regardless of what direction is taken by the governor, local health officials reiterated the importance of taking the individual steps to prevent transmission: wearing masks, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet. Those efforts, as Thornell put it, are “what’s going to impact us one, two, three weeks down the road.”
“If it gets better, that’s great, but if things get worse, it’ll pose new challenges, and we’ll have to deal with those as they come,” Thornell said. “But that’s our biggest concern: there’s no guarantee that these numbers aren’t going to continue to go up.”