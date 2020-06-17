CHEYENNE – With approval from Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Laramie County has published a modified continuation of their Phase 2 recovery plan as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated document supersedes the previous one from June 1, according to a news release.
A link to that document can be found at https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/ and www.cheyennecity.org/COVID-19.
The modified continuation of Phase 2 – in effect through June 30 – remains consistent with current statewide public health orders. This entails an increase in the permissible size of indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people.
Also, religious/faith-based organizations, funeral homes and parades are now specifically exempt from all provisions of statewide public health order No. 2. There is no requirement to wear a mask while outside during general open-air activity (walking, exercise, outdoor work, etc.) when not near other members of the general public, but it is strongly recommended that individuals wear masks inside any establishment or location where other members of the public are within six feet, including outdoors.
All organizations that offer public access (businesses, churches, museums, etc.) retain the right to make the wearing of masks a requirement for entry as they feel appropriate, in the same manner as they are allowed to set requirements for public attire and/or behavior in their establishments, the release said.
The strategy for economic recovery in Laramie County is to strike the right balance between easing economic restrictions as quickly as possible, while mitigating the risk of a resurgent of COVID-19.
The Laramie County Plan, following national and state recommendations, envisions a three-phase loosening of economic restrictions to allow businesses and organizations to return to normal operations over time. Phase 2, like subsequent phases, began only after a period of surveillance to assure that COVID-19 was not increasing as a result of loosening previous restrictions.
Entry into phases that are outside current state orders also must be approved as “variances” by both the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the State Health Department. Subsequent phases will begin only after a similar 14-day period of community surveillance, and evaluation of hospital resources demonstrate it is safe to proceed with the plan.