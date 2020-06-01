CHEYENNE – With approval from Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Laramie County officials have published their updated Recovery Plan as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated document Monday supersedes the previous one from May 15, according to a news release.
That document can be found at https://covid19-clcgisc.hub.arcgis.com/.
The current version of the Laramie County Recovery Plan is for Phase 2. Phase 2, when certain disease-related criteria was met, began when previous statewide orders expired May 31.
Phase 2 will mainly entail an increase in the permissible size of outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people, and will comply with guidelines from the county and state public health authorities for social distancing, mask use and sanitization.
Indoor gatherings are still capped at no more than 25 people, except as otherwise exempted in the order.
The strategy for economic recovery in Laramie County is to strike the right balance between easing economic restrictions as quickly as possible and mitigating the risk of a resurgent of COVID-19.
The Laramie County Recovery Plan, following national and state recommendations, envisions a three-phase loosening of economic restrictions to allow businesses and organizations to return to normal operations over time. Phase 2, like subsequent phases, began only after a period of surveillance to assure COVID-19 was not increasing as a result of loosening the restrictions May 15.
Entry into phases that are outside current state orders also must be approved as “variances” by both the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health. Subsequent phases will begin only after a similar 14-day period of community surveillance, and evaluation of hospital resources demonstrate that it is safe to proceed with the plan, the release said.
The document includes an overview of each phase; general guidance for businesses, organizations and employers; metrics to be utilized; and pertinent definitions.
The Laramie County Recovery Plan is subject to updates based on the evolving nature of COVID-19, along with progressions and/or regressions across the county.