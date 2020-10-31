CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 11,276, an increase of 256 over the 11,020 reported Friday afternoon.
Laramie County reported 57 new cases of coronavirus; Natrona County reported 47; Campbell County has 36, while Fremont County has 33, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Sheridan County has an additional 13 cases; Goshen County has 11; Albany County has 10; Sweetwater County's cases increased by eight; Teton and Platte counties' by seven. Johnson County is up by five cases; Park, Sublette and Weston counties all reported an increase of four cases; Converse County has three new cases; Big Horn and Lincoln counties have two; and Carbon, Uinta and Washakie counties saw an increase of one case each.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Saturday was 4,670, an increase of 184 over Friday's 4,486.