CHEYENNE (WTE) – Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program will continue to serve students through July.
The program provides breakfast/lunch bags Monday through Friday. In addition, produce bags are distributed along with meals on Wednesdays, and Friday bags include three breakfasts and three lunches.
People may pick up food bags Monday though Friday at a variety of sites, which have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education and the USDA, according to a news release from the district.
Food bag pick up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Afflerbach – Parent pick-up lane on the south side of the school
• Alta Vista – Northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
• Arp – Parent pick-up lane on the west side of the school
• Baggs – Bus lane on the west side of the school
• Cole – South of the school at O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue
• Goins – Parent pick-up lane on the east side of the school
• Hebard – East of the school on Pebrican Avenue
• Rossman – Parent pick-up lane on the east side of the school
• Sunrise – Parent pick-up lane on the west side of the school
• Anderson – End of the parent pick-up lane on the south side of the school
• McCormick – Bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive
• Pioneer Park – South of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court
• Dildine – Parking lot
• Henderson – Northeast side of the school on Kelley Drive
Food bag pick up will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
• Fairview – North of school on 10th Street
• Johnson – Bus lane on the southwest side of the school
Food bag pick up will be from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following locations:
• Lebhart – Northeast of the school on Hanson Street
• South – East parking lot
Any youth 18 or younger is eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-through process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.