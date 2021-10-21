CHEYENNE – Recently, Laramie County has seen a lower rate of COVID-19 cases than several of the state’s most populous – though still smaller – counties.
Within the past two weeks, Laramie County had 486 probable and lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 people, while Natrona County had 1,066. Natrona County has about 20,000 fewer residents.
Campbell County, at less than half of Laramie County’s size, had only slightly fewer cases per 100,000 at 466. Fremont County had more, with 564 cases per 100,000 across its nearly 40,000 people.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said this could be the result of the delta variant making its way through the rest of Wyoming.
“We (Laramie County) were the first ones to really get hit with the delta variant, so our numbers went up first in the state, and then the delta variant spread north and west, so I think what we’re seeing in some parts of the state now is what we saw a couple months ago,” she said.
Emmons added that a higher vaccination rate in Laramie County, alongside a mask requirement for students and staff in Laramie County School District 1, “makes a big difference.” She said during Tuesday’s Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health meeting that cases among children had dropped after the mask requirement was put in place, and since then had remained “pretty much steady.” This lines up with data collected by LCSD1.
“When you put the vaccination rate and the face coverings in school together, I think that’s what’s really made our numbers lower than they are in other places per capita,” Emmons said later.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Laramie County’s percentage of fully vaccinated residents at 46.9%, while Natrona County’s was 38.1% and Campbell County’s was 24.9%. Despite its high case rate, 54.4% of Fremont County residents have been vaccinated, according to the CDC.
As of Wednesday, 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Ten of these patients are in their 40s, Emmons said.
Nine of those hospitalized were on ventilators.
A total of 12 COVID patients were in the ICU: eight in the ICU unit, and four in ICU overflow.
On Wednesday, there were 235 people hospitalized across the state. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had the highest number with 65 COVID-19 patients.
After a drop in hospitalizations across the state in mid-September, numbers have again been inching upward. A new 2021 high of 242 hospitalizations was reported on Tuesday before declining to 235 on Wednesday.
COVID patients who do become hospitalized seem to be getting sicker and staying sick longer, Emmons said.
“Originally, with hospitalizations, the turnaround time was pretty quick. Now, however, it’s not unusual to see people being in the hospital for up to a couple of months,” she said. “So the people that are going to the hospital are just much sicker, their treatment is more involved, and they’re just having a lot harder problems.”
Two COVID patients who are on ventilators have been on them since August, Emmons said.
According to data from the Wyoming Department of Health, 98% of COVID-19 cases recorded since May 1, when the vaccine was considered widely available, have been among people who were not fully vaccinated.
Of Wyoming’s 959 hospitalizations since May 1, 932 were not fully vaccinated, and of the state’s 331 COVID deaths since that date, 320 were not fully vaccinated.
City-County Health continues to give $100 gift cards to people who received their first vaccine dose after Sept. 13 and who have completed their vaccine series. The gift cards, funded by federal CARES Act money, are an attempt to incentivize more people to receive the vaccine. Emmons said the health department has given out about 100 to date.
The health department offers the vaccine between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 100 Central Ave.