CHEYENNE – More 25% of Laramie County’s 35,572 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Aug. 18 primary election, a seven-fold increase from 2016.
Since the start of absentee voting July 2, the clerk’s office has mailed nearly 9,300 ballots to voters who requested them, and requests are still coming in, according to a news release. Voters have until the day before the primary to request a mail ballot.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said the response from voters is “unprecedented.”
“Typically, we mail an average of around 1,600 primary election absentee ballots during the 45-day period of absentee voting,” Lee said in the release. “This year, the number of requests we have for absentee ballots is staggering.”
Lee said since the start of early voting July 2 in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, a total of 207 voters cast their ballots in person. “That number is close to what we saw during the same period in 2016. It’s been slow, but steady,” Lee said.
Early voting is underway in the atrium of the county building, 309 W. 20th St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of county holidays. Voters enter through the atrium door on the Carey Avenue side of the building. Protocols are in place to provide social distancing of voters and election staff, as well as a “touch-free” voting experience,where voters use disposable paper straws to make their choices on their ballot.
The last day for early voting is Aug. 17.