CHEYENNE – Due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, the Laramie County Senior Center has decided to cancel all activities until further notice.
If you have questions for the center, located at 2101 Thomes Ave., call 307-635-2435.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 5:24 am
