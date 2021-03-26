CHEYENNE – Laramie County will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any adult who wants one on Monday, March 29.
Phase 2 includes all individuals who wish to receive the vaccine, as long as they meet the FDA-approved guidelines. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for ages 16 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older.
There are now 20 locations in Laramie County providing COVID-19 vaccines. For more information and a map of vaccine locations, go online to WyomingNews.com or https://tinyurl.com/lcwyovaccine.