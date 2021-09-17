...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY
SATURDAY EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
310 AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Latest AARP Nursing Home Dashboard sees positive signs for Wyoming
CHEYENNE – AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shows improving trends among Wyoming nursing home staff and residents in numbers of both nursing home deaths and cases of COVID-19 over the four-week period ending Aug. 22.
During that time, there were no COVID-19-related deaths among nursing home residents in Wyoming. That is a drop from four deaths during the previous four-week period, which led to a state ratio of 0.20 COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents, the highest ratio in the country over the four-week period ending July 18.
Wyoming’s number of nursing home resident cases of COVID-19 per 100 residents remained relatively flat, going from six over the four-week period ending July 18 to seven in the four-week period ending Aug. 22.
Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home staff who are fully vaccinated is 53%, below the U.S. average of 63.5%. Wyoming’s vaccination rate in health care workers ranks it 42nd in the nation. Hawaii is reporting 89.4% of its health care workers as fully vaccinated, while Louisiana has the nation’s lowest level of health care vaccination at 47.9%.
Wyoming also ranks lower than the national average in the area of nursing home staffing shortages, as 39.4% of nursing homes in the state reported a shortage of nurses or aides. That is up from 37.1% for the previous four-week period and reflects national trends. Washington State has the nation’s highest percentage of facilities reporting a shortage of nurses and aides with 56% of its facilities experiencing shortages.
While vaccine adoption among nursing home staff is relatively low in Wyoming, 89.1% of the state’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated as of Aug. 22, the 13th-highest rate in the country and well above the national average of 83.7%.