CHEYENNE – AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shows improving trends among Wyoming nursing home staff and residents in numbers of both nursing home deaths and cases of COVID-19 over the four-week period ending Aug. 22.

During that time, there were no COVID-19-related deaths among nursing home residents in Wyoming. That is a drop from four deaths during the previous four-week period, which led to a state ratio of 0.20 COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents, the highest ratio in the country over the four-week period ending July 18.

Wyoming’s number of nursing home resident cases of COVID-19 per 100 residents remained relatively flat, going from six over the four-week period ending July 18 to seven in the four-week period ending Aug. 22.

Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home staff who are fully vaccinated is 53%, below the U.S. average of 63.5%. Wyoming’s vaccination rate in health care workers ranks it 42nd in the nation. Hawaii is reporting 89.4% of its health care workers as fully vaccinated, while Louisiana has the nation’s lowest level of health care vaccination at 47.9%.

Wyoming also ranks lower than the national average in the area of nursing home staffing shortages, as 39.4% of nursing homes in the state reported a shortage of nurses or aides. That is up from 37.1% for the previous four-week period and reflects national trends. Washington State has the nation’s highest percentage of facilities reporting a shortage of nurses and aides with 56% of its facilities experiencing shortages.

While vaccine adoption among nursing home staff is relatively low in Wyoming, 89.1% of the state’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated as of Aug. 22, the 13th-highest rate in the country and well above the national average of 83.7%.

