CHEYENNE – Comprehensive COVID-19 retesting has been completed at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, and of the 726 samples taken, there were five positive inmate results and zero staff this round.
Officials with the Wyoming Department of Corrections said they are “very encouraged, as this indicates our containment efforts have successfully reduced transmission.”
All staff and inmates in WDOC’s five correctional facilities (roughly 3,000 individuals) have now been tested at least once as part of the department’s mandatory testing process. Staff and inmates at the State Penitentiary have been tested three times.
WDOC continues to work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health in an effort to control and contain the virus within the state’s prisons, according to a news release. Further testing will continue as necessary, and WDOC will provide updated numbers in a week’s time or sooner if there are significant changes to report.