CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will resume traditional course offerings beginning with the summer 2021 semester and will be fully open for the fall semester, according to a news release.
Last spring, the college moved to primarily virtual educational offerings and services in response to COVID-19.
“We look forward to having our students and community return to campus and return to in-person learning and activities,” said LCCC President Joe Schaffer said in the release.
With trends of decreasing cases of COVID-19 and an increasing availability of vaccines, LCCC is preparing to be fully open for the start of fall semester.
“We have been working diligently over the last few months to determine how we can open our campus to all students and the community while providing a safe learning environment. I am confident we have that plan, and will be ready to bring all students back to the LCCC campus that want to be here,” Schaffer said.
Students enrolling for summer and fall classes will have the same number of on-campus classes available to them as would have been provided prior to COVID-19. LCCC will also offer additional courses in a hybrid and virtual format. The college will continue to observe social distancing in certain settings, and face coverings will likely be required, based on available guidance.
In addition to increasing on-campus classes, LCCC will also increase the number of students living on campus in the fall. With the opening of the newest residence hall, LCCC will be able to provide a residential living experience to more than 600 students.
Over the course of the pandemic, LCCC has recorded only 189 cases of COVID-19 between students and employees. According to Schaffer, “there is no safer, more affordable and more engaging place for students to start or return to college than in Wyoming, and here at LCCC.”
LCCC’s summer 2021 and fall 2021 schedules were scheduled to be available online Thursday at lccc.wy.edu/schedule. Students interested in living on campus can submit their housing application at lccc.wy.edu/LivingOnCampus.
Summer and fall registration begins for currently enrolled students April 6 and for all students on April 13.