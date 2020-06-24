CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College officials said as recently as last week that the college would release its finalized fall reopening plan June. 19, which was last Friday.
However, the release of phase two of the college’s Return to Business plan – which President Joe Schaffer said will include some in-person instruction – is now not expected until July 3, according to LCCC spokesperson Troy Rumpf.
The college closed down in March as part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and is offering remote instruction this summer.
“As I understand it, because there are just so many moving parts that we want to make sure we are doing this as throughly and thoughtfully as it can be (done) ... but still within an appropriate timeframe,” Rumpf said in a text message to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.