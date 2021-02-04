CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has received additional funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021, designed to support students enrolled for the spring semester at the college, according to a news release.
The 2021 LCCC COVID-19 Emergency Grant is designed to provide economic relief to students who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This emergency financial aid grant has been established to assist students who are experiencing financial hardships and can be used to support emergency costs associated with, but not limited to: tuition and fees; food; housing (rent/utilities); books and supplies; technology related needs; health care, including mental health; and child care.
Students must meet the following criteria to qualify for the 2021 LCCC COVID-19 Emergency Grant:
• Students must be currently enrolled, or will be enrolled, in an LCCC degree or certificate program for the Spring 2021 Semester.
• The student must be a U.S. citizen or must meet the definition of an eligible non-citizen based on federal financial aid requirements.
• The student has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has an emergency financial need for an allowable expense.
• Students with exceptional financial need, such as students who receive Pell Grants, will receive priority consideration. Students do not need to be Pell Grant-eligible to apply.
The grant application deadline is March 22. Additional information and the grant application can be found at lccc.wy.edu/CovidGrant.