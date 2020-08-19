CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is days away from reopening its campus after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut down last March.
“We are living in unprecedented times, without a doubt. We’re facing a global pandemic with the coronavirus, unlike anything we’ve seen for 100 years,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said during his virtual State of the College address Tuesday morning.
“On top of that, we’re experiencing social unrest across the country – and even here in Wyoming – in ways that many of us haven’t experienced in our lifetimes. And then, on top of all of that, we’ve got an economic crisis like one we haven’t seen since the Great Depression, especially in Wyoming.”
A combination of the pandemic-induced recession and the ongoing decline of Wyoming’s mineral wealth has forced the college to prepare for the likely possibility of more budget cuts during the current fiscal year.
In July, the LCCC Board of Trustees passed a balanced budget, which accounted for a 10% reduction in state funding, which is the source of half of the college’s total funding. Schaffer cautioned Tuesday, however, that the economic crisis might necessitate even more cuts as soon as this year.
“That’s the environment we’re living in, and we need to be thinking ahead about how we will address that level of budget reduction,” said Schaffer, who added that in addition to restricting travel, furloughs will likely be coming for some of the college’s employees. The Board of Trustees will meet in early November to discuss further budget reductions.
“If we do see additional reductions, the sooner we make these decisions, it means we have greater flexibility in the remainder of the FY21 budget if we need to pivot,” Schaffer said. “If employees are impacted by the budget decisions, we have resources on the table that can help them with the transition.”
Aside from the college’s budget woes, LCCC is continuing to see a very slight dip in total enrollment – about 23% of its budget comes from tuition and fees – which has been a steady trend over the past several years. Tuition prices have not increased since last year.
This time last year, 2,734 had enrolled in classes. As of this week, 2,583 students are enrolled.
Although colleges typically see enrollment booms during recessions, Schaffer said he’s not sure what to expect as the pandemic-induced recession carries on.
“There’s a big question mark about what the pandemic will do to change enrollments in higher education,” he said.
“On one hand, if we see an immediate response to the economy opening back up once a successful vaccine is developed, perhaps the recession is temporary and falsely created because of the pandemic,” Schaffer said. “There are others who say that the recession will function like the Great Recession has. Once we see loosening of restrictions, we’ll see a significant enrollment jump at community colleges.”
When the first day of classes starts this Saturday, most students will take their courses online. However, the residence halls will be open at a limited capacity, and some students will receive in-person instruction.
The college has also implemented a series of social distancing and sanitization protocols designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has so far killed 34 Wyomingites and more than 171,000 total Americans.
Dozens of colleges and universities throughout the country have already committed to offering an entirely online semester. Schaffer said that if local cases spike to a level that overwhelms the health care system, classes could transition to being entirely online, like they were last spring.
“The coronavirus is here with us. It’s not just going away. It’s likely to be with us for a while, so it’s something we have to navigate for a while,” said Schaffer, who is anticipating a spike in cases as more crowds – including students – begin to gather. “Even though COVID-19 is here and will likely be here for a while, the reality is that we control its spread.”
Schaffer said that in order to successfully navigate this semester, LCCC must keep in mind three objectives: keep people safe, deliver quality education and ensure the sustainability of LCCC.
“We can’t accomplish all three of these without some compromise and risk,” Schaffer said.
“A successful fall is one where we’ll be able to keep our folks safe, where we can keep doing the work we’re doing, and do it in a safe way where we’re impacted directly or indirectly by a COVID-19 infection. … (One in which) our students can start and finish their education journey with limited or no interruptions. We’ll be successful if we come through fall and prepare for spring, if the campus is stronger and more resilient to take on the future than we have been in our past.”
“It’s in all of our hands to determine how successful this fall will be.”