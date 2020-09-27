CHEYENNE – Since the start of its semester about a month ago, Laramie County Community College has seen 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among its students, with only a quarter of those cases still considered active as of Friday.
Last week, LCCC reported six active cases among its students, with two of those coming from its Albany County campus. Sixteen students are also currently in a two-week quarantine due to exposure to a positive case, according to LCCC’s new online COVID-19 dashboard.
“The vast majority of our positive COVID cases are from our residence halls,” LCCC Dean of Students James Miller said Friday. “Luckily for us, we’ve done a pretty good job of identifying and then helping county health officials to contact trace those individuals who might have been affected.”
LCCC started its semester last month with mostly online instruction and limited in-person instruction for some vocational and health-related courses, and the college has conducted two rounds of comprehensive testing of its students in residence halls since then.
Everyone who comes on campus must wear masks and adhere to social distancing protocols outlined by the college, and Miller said he feels the LCCC reopening plan has been effective.
“I’ve actually been very pleased with how our student body and faculty and staff have responded to wearing masks,” Miller said. “I know they’re not the most comfortable thing to do, but they’ve really responded well in making sure when they can’t social distance, they’re wearing masks.”
There are 194 students in the LCCC residence halls, along with 26 people training with the Wyoming Highway Patrol who also live there. Miller said the living situation has been designed with “familial groupings” to limit the potential for transmission.
“We can put a bunch of our welding students together, because they’re going to see and interact with each other anyway,” Miller said. “We’ve tried to really keep a somewhat lower-density model than we would have otherwise.”
The college has also kept some residence hall rooms empty to act as isolation rooms for anyone who tests positive. With the virus likely to remain present into the winter and spring, Miller was unsure when LCCC would be able to return to normalcy.
“I think we’re just wanting to see what plays out this fall,” Miller said. “Our plan is right now to probably have a pretty similar spring opening, like we’re having now, with lower density on campus.
“Our priority is to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” he continued. “Right now, based on the guidance we’re getting from the CDC and (the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department), a lower-density model is the best way to keep everyone safe.”