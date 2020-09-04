CHEYENNE – Two students at Laramie County Community College have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known cases on campus, the college’s president announced in an email Thursday night.
One of the students who tested positive has been quarantined in an isolation room at a residence hall on campus, while the other has gone home to quarantine, LCCC President Joe Schaffer said in a campus-wide email.
"Three other students that had known, prolonged exposure to the infected students have also been tested and are in quarantine on campus,” Schaffer wrote. Those test results were not yet available as of Friday afternoon.
As an added precaution, LCCC officials planned to test all 194 of its students living in residence halls on Friday. The college will also conduct follow-up surveillance testing on some of its student population in seven to 10 days “to catch any individuals who may be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic,” Schaffer wrote.
While only LCCC athletes are slated to have regular COVID-19 tests, at a rate of around 10% per week, the college has set up a mobile app allowing students and faculty to screen themselves daily for symptoms.
LCCC Vice President of Student Services Melissa Stutz said Friday that one of the students who was positive sought a COVID-19 test after using the app.
"That student did exactly the right thing that they were supposed to do," Stutz said.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department plans to handle contact tracing following any positive cases at LCCC, and Stutz said any potential decisions to change the college's reopening plan will be done working closely with health officials.
"The plan right now is to see what the test results are, see what the numbers are, and then work with the health department to make sure we can manage what we're doing," Stutz said.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said the key to contact tracing is responding quickly after new cases are reported.
“That’s why we work seven days a week,” Emmons said. “As soon as (tests) come in, we get it turned around right away so that people aren’t running around, not knowing they’ve been exposed.”
Emmons said the department has stayed in close contact with LCCC officials, as well as administrators with Laramie County School District 1, to monitor any potential spread among students.
“Even if there’s one person (who tests positive), we make sure that the school district or the college is contacted right away,” Emmons said.
Schaffer, in his campus-wide email, said one of the college's assumptions was that a few COVID-19 cases would eventually pop up on campus, and he reiterated the importance of following the protocols in the campus's reopening plan.
"The old adage 'man plans, God laughs' seems to be fitting of the way fall semesters are rolling out for institutions of higher education across the nation," Schaffer wrote.