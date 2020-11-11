CHEYENNE – Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Laramie County Community College dental hygiene program, the community clinic operated by that program will close for the remainder of 2020.
This closure only impacts the services provided to the community within this clinic. Students in the program will have the opportunity to complete their semester as scheduled, according to a news release distributed by the college.
“As part of LCCC’s continued commitment to any action to help doing all it can to mitigate the spread of the virus, this closure was the best option to take,” Amber Telander, program director the dental hygiene program, said in the news release.
Additional LCCC-related COVID resources and information can be found at lccc.wy.edu/covid.