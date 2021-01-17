CHEYENNE – Westin Bishop’s second semester at Laramie County Community College starts this week, but because of COVID-19, it will be his first semester living on campus.
Last fall, he made a daily one-hour commute from Pine Bluffs, where he was renting a house with some friends, to campus.
“I couldn’t get in a residence hall last fall because they were operating at a limited capacity,” said Bishop, who moved to Wyoming from Indiana to enroll in LCCC’s welding program. “It was hard to meet as many people last semester. I’m hoping living on campus will make it easier.”
Bishop is enrolled in one of a handful of programs that still utilizes face-to-face instruction during the pandemic.
But this semester, he was one of about 37 students to get a spot in the newly built residence hall, which has a 352-person capacity but opened to a limited number of students Friday. Bishop, like the other students occupying the hall, had to present a negative COVID-19 test before moving in and will have to test again in a few days.
He’ll also have his room, which was built for two, to himself as part of a social distancing effort designed to slow the spread of the virus on the campus. Students living in the older two residence halls will remain in their family-like units, which means they can interact with students who are on the same sports team or in the same academic program.
The opening of the new residence hall, which Bishop’s father, Grady, hopes will expose his son to “the real college experience,” is one of the only differences on LCCC’s campus between last semester – which was the first time the campus had reopened since the pandemic started in March – and the one starting Tuesday.
Despite the recent rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which likely won’t be available to the widespread population until the spring or summer, the college plans to keep all of last year’s COVID-19 safety protocols in place through the spring semester.
That means in-person courses will remain limited to those with a hands-on component – like the welding classes Bishop is taking. The remainder of the courses will be taught in either a hybrid of in-person and online format or entirely online. Students who do come to campus are asked to self-evaluate for viral symptoms before entering classroom buildings and to wear masks, just as the electronic marquee blinking “Mask Up” reminds those entering campus.
“Obviously, we would prefer to see our students every day and give them the in-person learning experience some of them want,” James Miller, dean of students for the college, said. “I think we’ve tried to learn from what worked in the fall and carry that over to the spring.”
One example was helping students who live on campus keep up with their basic chores during quarantine. About 110 of the roughly 250 students living on campus last semester tested positive and had to quarantine for a two-week period. Updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have since reduced that period to seven to 10 days. Regardless of the length of quarantine, those students need special accommodations, Miller learned.
“We developed and worked with a local laundry service so they could do laundry without leaving their rooms,” Miller said. “We hadn’t really thought about it in the beginning, but students who are in quarantine still need fresh laundry.”
Bryan Wilson, dean of the School of Math and Sciences, said the college has also learned some longer-term lessons from this school year.
“We have proven that we can do some of these things well in a virtual environment, and we’ll continue some of these practices to aid those students who want this type of format,” Miller said.
“Our student population is diverse – we have traditional and nontraditional students. We have students with full-time jobs. It’s easier to be flexible in some online environments. We can offer classes at different times, and now know we can help meet the needs of students whose schedules demand that flexibility.”
Ideally, however, LCCC will eventually revert back to offering primarily face-to-face instruction. When exactly that will happen is yet to be determined.
“Our plan right now is to keep these protocols in place throughout the semester,” Miller said.“We will wait and see, and be data-driven in terms of what we do in the summer and fall. Hopefully, with the vaccine, our case numbers will start to go down, and we can start to open up the campus more.”
A copy of the college’s full on-campus safety protocol is available on LCCC’s website, http://lccc.wy.edu/return2business.aspx.