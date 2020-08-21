CHEYENNE – When its campus opens up for limited in-person instruction next week, Laramie County Community College will roll out a series of social distancing and other precautionary measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, screening every person who comes on and off campus – like many schools and universities across the country are doing – will not be part of that strategy.
“We did consider it here, but it wasn’t something that was practical to implement,” Jesse Blair, the college’s risk manager, said at LCCC’s Board of Trustees retreat Wednesday evening. He cited research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says screening by way of regular temperature checks or other methods is little more than theatre.
“Instead, the CDC focuses on looking for symptoms and staying home if you’re sick,” added Blair, who has consulted with federal, state and local health officials about how to safely operate the campus during a pandemic.
The college, which also hosts an on-site testing center available to anyone in the area, has developed an in-house app that allows people to self-assess their health and possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“Primarily, it’s just a reminder to say, ‘Hey, if I’m not feeling well, I should take a look and maybe stay home.’ But obviously, screening has its limitations,” said Blair, who added that his research shows that anywhere from 40% to 60% of people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
“Screening is just one line (of defense). The three biggest lines we have are screening, contact tracing and testing,” said Blair, who added that the college is in the process of setting up a free testing center for students and employees who do show symptoms.
The college has also decided against large-scale surveillance testing, which means testing people who do not show COVID-19 symptoms and who have not interacted with anyone who does.
Some bigger research universities, which have student populations coming from all over the world, are doing surveillance testing. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow also announced last week that a surveillance testing plan will be implemented for staff at K-12 schools this year.
“Based on our student population – so many of our students live right here in town – their lives aren’t changing much,” Blair said. “But we are going to be surveillance testing our athletes at the rate of around 10% of athletes every week.”
The other area where surveillance testing could come into play is in the residence halls – 60% of students who live on-campus are athletes – which some students are still moving into at a limited capacity.
“If we do have a case in the residence hall, we’d go in and test that entire floor or wing – just as a check,” Blair said.
The college is also in the beginning stages of creating a dashboard that will keep track of relevant information, like how many people are showing symptoms.