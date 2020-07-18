The Sunday editorial brings up an important question: Is LCSD1 developing a plan to safely get students back to school in the fall? As if in response, the district issued a press release July 14, saying the district has officially started a plan to open schools, but the full reality of the situation hit me when I opened the Parent COVID Survey today.
School ended June 3, and the district has just now started working on a plan, and is just now asking input on how online school went?
For parents, this is maddening. The first day of school is approximately 40 days away. Starting June 4, the district should have been actively gathering information, looking at multiple options for opening, convening the teachers that successfully reached and engaged their students virtually, and testing the plans with parents and students.
This is another appalling example in a common theme surrounding district administration: The district is tone deaf to the needs of the students. Until last night’s board meeting, board members have actively resisted any change to the open school board seats, providing multiple justifications why the school board does not need designated representation from the South triad. It took a court order to release the report on bullying and harassment at McCormick Junior High. The first survey that the district sent out to parents regarding options for opening the schools in the fall allowed no place for individual comments. The second survey is simply inadequate and late coming.
It’s clear that the district had confused its clientele, serving its own needs, rather the needs of its students. The district should immediately adopt a policy of transparency, providing weekly emails to parents on the progress of the fall 2020 plan to open schools. These reports should be detailed and include who is working on the plan, allowing for parents or students to comment or provide suggestions.
In addition, the results of the July 13 survey should be made available online, along with a compilation of the additional comments made by parents and students at the end of the survey.