CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials announced Monday that one of its employees had been exposed to COVID-19.
The unidentified employee has been tested a few times for COVID-19, but as of Monday afternoon, two tests have come back negative.
Out of an abundance of caution, students who were exposed to this person have been contacted, according to a news release. Any student who may have been in contact with this person is eligible for free testing at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.