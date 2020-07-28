CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has developed a draft plan for schools to reopen with in-person instruction using the Wyoming Department of Education’s recommended Smart Start framework.
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees will be meeting virtually Wednesday, July 29, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. to discuss the draft plan. The meeting will be open to the public by Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96440152137 and will be livestreamed on the district YouTube channel.
The Smart Start reopening framework consists of three tiers, which will be in place depending on county health guidelines. According to LCSD1 Superintendent of Schools Boyd Brown, the goal is to open school using Tier I guidelines, which would mean schools are open to students with new health precautions, social distancing and mask use when social distancing is not possible.
According to the framework, Tier II would be a combination of in-person instruction with possible intermittent closures and quarantining of students and staff. Tier III is the full closure of school, similar to what occurred in March. Depending on where the community stands with COVID-19, the district will be poised to pivot into each of the tiers, depending on need.
Families that are not comfortable with in-person instruction may register for Cheyenne Virtual School. Detailed information about the school and how to register is available by clicking the virtual school box on the homepage of the district website, www.laramie1.org.
In addition, a link to the draft reopening of schools plan is available on the homepage of the district website.