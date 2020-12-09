CHEYENNE – As Congress stalls on finalizing a plan to extend many of its COVID-19 relief provisions into 2021, Wyoming’s largest school district is taking action to guarantee paid leave for employees who have to take time off for COVID-19-related reasons.
Starting Jan. 4 and continuing through June 4, the district will offer its employees 64 hours of COVID-19-related paid leave. The guidelines will closely mirror those in the existing federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which is set to expire Dec. 31.
“This would be a great way to support our staff moving forward, as we’re dealing with this pandemic and this emergency,” John Weigel, assistant superintendent of human resources for Laramie County School District 1, told the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at a meeting Monday night. “Our employees would know before the holiday break that the district is going to support them when they come back. It would alleviate some of the stress and anxiety throughout the district.”
Earlier this year, Congress passed the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides funding for up to 80 hours of paid leave for employees who fit one of the following profiles:
• Those who have been ordered to quarantine due to COVID-19;
• Those who are experiencing symptoms and are awaiting a medical diagnosis;
• Those caring for an individual who fits into either of the above categories;
• Those required to care for their child whose school has closed due to COVID-19; and
• Those experiencing any other substantially similar conditions specified by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Nov. 15, which is the most recent data the district had available Monday night, the district has paid out 13,892 hours of leave. According to the report Weigel presented to the school board, 439 employees – including 221 certified classroom teachers – have utilized the leave as of mid-November.
Although private companies received federal tax breaks on implementation of the act, government agencies did not. Since March, COVID-related leave has cost the district approximately $460,000, with the bulk of that being paid out in November as cases have risen.
“It’s concerning to us the number of people that have been absent because of (the virus),” said Weigel. He said that if there is no virus-related policy in place next semester, it could result in employees running out of sick time, symptomatic employees coming to work anyway, and difficulty hiring substitutes who might be hesitant to work without a paid leave options.
“We hear this all the time from our teaching staff and our paraprofessionals: this is such a difficult time. Not knowing is really difficult for everybody,” Weigel said. “We think we can show support for all of our staff by finding a solution for the end to this federal law. Even though (Congress might extend it), there is nothing in writing right now.”
Although the federal guidelines in place right now pay employees for 80 hours of leave, the district’s new plan, called the LCSD1 Staff and Family First Leave Act, would only pay for 64 hours because the typical 10-day quarantine period – which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention recently reduced from 14 days – includes weekends.
As for how much the paid leave policy would cost the district, LCSD1 Finance Director Jed Cicarelli said it’s still hard to pin down an exact number.
“Estimates on what this might cost before June would be nothing more than an educated guess,” he said. “It’s going to be heavily dependent on the number of people who are impacted by COVID-19. It’s hard to predict that without knowing where we are with the vaccine and exposure.”
Cicarelli said the district has about $1.4 million budgeted for the new leave policy, which comes from a combination of unexpected special education reimbursements from the state and a decline in the payroll budget.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chair Marguerite Herman asked if any of the federal money the state received through the CARES Act could be available to fund the extension of the leave policy.
“Our options are dwindling,” said Cicarelli, who said he’s reached out to officials in the state for an answer to that question. “I would tell you I’m not overly optimistic that we’ll get a favorable opinion in the matter, but it is something we are exploring.”
Rose Ann Million Rinne, vice chair of the board, said she’s hopeful that the impacts of COVID-19 on district staff will lessen this spring, but asked, “If that’s not the case, and we surpass the $1.4 million of revenue, where would we find those other funds to pay for that?”
Cicarelli said if that happens, the district will have to look for other budget contingencies and possibly spend from its reserves.
“It’s my hope that we won’t have to look for other budget areas, but it’s something we’re considering,” he said.