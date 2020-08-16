CHEYENNE – Soaring national demand for educational technology will delay Laramie County School District 1’s plan to distribute iPads, or other tech devices, to each of the district’s 14,261 students and their teachers.
Although devices for middle and high schoolers are on their way, they likely won’t be ready in time for the first day of school Aug. 31. The district has not yet ordered devices for younger students and their teachers.
“A lot of districts are in the same boat, ordering a lot of equipment at the same time,” said Kyle McKinney, LCSD1’s director of instruction. “At some point, it was looking like we might not get it until the end of October, but right now it’s looking like we should be receiving them right around the start of the year. But that could change at any time.”
Though the district might be getting the 7,200 devices it ordered for grades 7-12 later this month, “that doesn’t mean they’ll be in kids’ hands right away,” said McKinney, who explained that it will take some time for teachers to set up the iPads and distribute them.
Carey Junior High will test the distribution program in an effort to streamline the process.
“Depending on how the pilot goes, we’ll then pass them out to students at other schools,” McKinney said. “We’re trying to stagger that to give the devices to staff first. We want to give them some time to get used to it before they put it into kids’ hands.”
It’s all in an effort to deliver adequate instruction this year, despite the uncertainties of what learning might look like.
Last spring, the district abruptly transitioned to remote learning as part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Superintendent Boyd Brown said at the time that LCSD1 did not have the infrastructure to support online learning. Instead, the district pieced together lessons through a mix of paper packets, phone calls, email and video chats.
This year, the district is planning to reopen schools for in-person learning, which will include health department-approved social distancing measures and regular face mask usage. However, if the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff spikes to a certain level, individual school buildings or even the entire district could have to transition to entirely remote learning or a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction.
“We want to make sure students have a device if we have to go remote again, or if we have a student end up in a remote situation,” McKinney said. He added that students in grades K-6 won’t have their devices until later this fall, so, if needed, the district will check out its existing laptops or tablets on an as-needed basis. The same will happen for students in upper grades until the devices arrive.
Students who are enrolled in the Cheyenne Virtual School will also receive accommodations.
A district survey revealed that last spring about 10% of students did not have reliable internet access. To close that gap, about 15% of the order includes devices wired with a hotspot to allow students to connect to the internet.
CARES cash
Earlier this summer, as the district started formulating its plan for how to spend millions of federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, officials said they would buy every student an iPad to assist with the possibility of remote learning.
The district has already received about $4.5 million from the package, which has covered the cost of personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related supplies. It’s requested another $11 million, which it would have to spend by Dec. 31, and is restricted to being used for either technology or food services.
Jed Cicarelli, the district’s director of finance, is feeling confident that the state, which controls those funds, will formally approve that request as early as next week. However, ordering devices for seventh through 12th graders totaled around $4 million. The cost for the lower grades’ devices will total around $5 million.
The district is buying the devices in waves “out of a sense of urgency, knowing that there are supply chain issues,” Cicarelli said. “Theoretically, if we did not receive that (money), we would have had to find $4 million elsewhere. But we committed to the vendor in the good faith that those funds would be allocated.”
However, if that money for some reason didn’t come through, the district didn’t want to be on the hook for a $9 million bill, and chose to hold off on buying devices for grades K-6.
“Balancing the cash flow needs of the district, if we had to make a full purchase of $9 million waiting for the funds to deposit into our account, it would have been a lot more difficult to navigate $9 million, as opposed to $4 million,” said Cicarelli, who added that the district now expects to order the lower grades’ devices next week.
The CARES money is a one-time-only funding source, but the devices will need maintenance or replacement at some point in the next several years.
“The main impetus for requesting those funds was to be able to provide remote learning – if we move into a Tier 2 or Tier 3,” said Cicarelli, who estimates each device will need to be replaced within four or five years.
“Inevitably, those replacements will incur additional costs. What we’ve done is try to map out what the replacement cycle looks like over the next 10 years. We’ve started to appropriate funds into a technology reserve fund in anticipation of those costs five to 10 years from now.”