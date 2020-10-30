CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has identified 12 more positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Laramie County School District 1 since Monday, according to a Friday news release.
This brings the district’s total to 73 positive cases since it reopened for in-person learning in August.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
Two McCormick Junior High students
One Alta Vista Elementary staff member
One South High student
One South High staff member
One Saddle Ridge Elementary staff member
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
One Triumph High student
One Central High student
On Thursday, Oct. 29, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
One Fairview Elementary staff member
One Meadowlark Elementary staff member
One Central High staff member
One district staff member who works at multiple locations
The district announced Thursday evening that due to a high number of cases among staff and a lack of available substitute teachers, Fairview Elementary will be operating remotely through Nov. 6.
City-county health is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the health department.