CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 28 new positive COVID-19 cases since last week, according to a Tuesday news release.
On Friday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that the following individuals have tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Alta Vista Elementary staff member
• One Baggs Elementary staff member
• One Triumph High staff member
• One Goins Elementary staff member
• One McCormick Junior High student
• One Fairview Elementary student
• One East High student
• Two Saddle Ridge Elementary students
On Saturday, the department notified the district that the following individuals have tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Central High student
• One Fairview Elementary staff member
• On Sunday, the department notified the district that the following individuals have tested positive for COVID-19:
• One McCormick Junior High staff member
• One Alta Vista Elementary staff member
• On Monday, the department notified the district that the following individuals have tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Central High staff member
• One East High student
• One McCormick Junior High staff member
• Five South High students
• One Meadowlark Elementary student
• One Fairview Elementary staff member and one student
• One East High staff member
• One Central High student
• One Baggs Elementary student and one staff member
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The city-county health department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.