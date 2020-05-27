CHEYENNE – Despite the shocking cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that it is still moving forward with its modified in-person graduation plans.
The district received approval Wednesday from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health to reschedule commencement ceremonies for mid-June at Frontier Park, according to a news release. It came two hours after Gov. Mark Gordon announced the cancellation of CFD due to COVID-19, but LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the two decisions are unrelated.
“We’re looking at having a good graduations out there,” said Brown, whose graduation plan includes wearing masks, gloves, and seating family groups and individual graduates six feet apart. “We’ll have a big enough space where we can keep everyone socially distanced.”
The graduation schedule for LCSD1 is as follows:
• Triumph High School, Friday, June 12, 9:30 am.
• Central High School, Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.
• East High School, Saturday, June 13, 9:30 a.m.
• South High School, Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.
Each student will be provided up to four tickets for immediate family members to attend the ceremony. More details will be released soon, according to the release.