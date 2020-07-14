CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is focusing on saving enough money now to prepare for what are expected to be at least a few lean years ahead.
That was one of the main themes of the budget presentation Finance Director Jed Cicarelli gave Monday night to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees. At the meeting, the board unanimously approved the $346,507,378 spending plan for fiscal year 2020-21.
The new school budget cycle comes as the district is faced with a series of financial problems.
Not only is it grappling with the added costs of safely reopening the schools – some of which will be covered by the federal CARES Act – it's also caught in the middle of Wyoming’s ongoing conversation about the need to revamp the state’s K-12 funding model, which right now relies heavily on funding streams from the eroding coal, gas and oil markets.
Since school budgets – and the amount of money districts receive – are based on the previous year's expenditures and enrollment numbers, Cicarelli told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week that the district won’t feel the full effects of those economic problems until this time next year.
For now, the district has focused on building up its reserves to offset expected budget shortfalls.
The preliminary budget Cicarelli presented to the board in May, which was based on the “worst-case scenario,” estimated that the district would be able to put away about $20 million in its 2020-21 fiscal year reserves. During the 2019-20 fiscal year, the district estimates it put $34.7 million in reserves. The year before that, it put away $26.3 million.
By law, school districts are not allowed to save more than 15% of the total amount of money they receive from the state – which is roughly 64% of LCSD1’s total budget.
The updated budget Cicarelli presented Monday night includes $31.5 million in reserves – not the $20 million originally projected. Cicarelli said that was achieved by freezing non-personnel budgets and suspending fund transfers, among other cost-saving measures.
“It's a move in a more sustainable direction,” Cicarelli said. “We’ll certainly do what we can to evaluate costs and expenses as we evaluate what our 2021-22 budget will look like.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said that in light of COVID-19 upending last school year – and further burdening the already dire K-12 finance situation in Wyoming – he’s pleased with the district’s focus on building up its reserves, which will have to be used to close expected funding gaps over the next few years.
“Our budget and finance office put us in the best shape we could be moving forward,” said Brown, who also praised department heads and principals for “trying to limit what the needs were and the wants were – and secure us a spot in which we feel more comfortable.”
The board had already privately reviewed the budget last week, and trustees offered limited comment before voting to pass it.
“Don’t think the lack of questions today isn’t because we didn’t get a lot of detail on this – we actually did,” Board Chair Marguerite Herman said. “(Our staff) see the dark clouds coming. They’ve taken really prudent measures to prepare for it, and put us in a good position to be able to weather the storm.”