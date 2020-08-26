CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has released a toolkit for families to answer questions people might have about the reopening of schools on Monday, Aug. 31.
The translatable toolkit is available on the district’s website at https://www.laramie1.org/com-rel-6a26e0ca/covid-19-resources-8c706030, or from the homepage, go to Featured Items, District Reopening & COVID-19 Resources.
The documents will be updated as district officials receive new information or directives from Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and/or the Wyoming Department of Health, as well as orders or directives from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.