There is no justification or excuse for America's 5 million COVID-19 cases and 160,000 dead. The virus response is a political failure in Washington, and in each state, including Wyoming. Many other countries who significantly reduced virus spread are much more ready than the U.S. for children to attend school.
I read Sunday's article on LCSD1's reopening plans. I was disappointed. The article says classrooms will be full of students, and masks aren't required if there is sufficient space for social distancing. The virus is an aerosol, and 20-plus kids in a room, distant or not, breathe out a lot of air. If there are one or more infected people, the virus will be in the room. Full-time masks, while indoors, are necessary to reduce the virus spread. Sorry.
Other requirements for minimizing the virus risk were not mentioned. Limiting contact time with children and staff reduces risk. Engineering measures to reduce risk include ventilating rooms with outside air, HEPA filters in the ventilation systems and standalone HEPA filters.
Many classrooms have meager windows to provide ventilation. Can school heating systems handle open windows in winter? What can school budgets afford, and what can be done in the available time?
The article emphasized health risks to teachers. Yes, this is a real risk. All of the kids are also at risk of infection. Even if most young kids do not become sick, they can carry the virus home to mom, dad, grandparents and siblings. We closed the schools in March to avoid this.
The only change between March and now is the virus is now more widespread, and the risk of spreading the virus at schools is bigger.
I was offended by the comment that teachers who are afraid for their lives should find a new profession. Teachers are hardworking professionals, and safe working conditions have been mandated by OSHA for decades. Teachers are not expendable. American kids, parents and elders are also not expendable.