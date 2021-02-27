CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff over the past week.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that seven students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 since Feb. 19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Carey Junior High
• East High
• Johnson Junior High
• McCormick Junior High
• Meadowlark Elementary
• Prairie Wind Elementary
• South High and Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.