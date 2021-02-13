CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week.
From Friday, Feb. 5, through Thursday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that seven students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Central High School
- Dildine Elementary School
- Gilchrist Elementary School
- Goins Elementary School
- Johnson Junior High School
- McCormick Junior High School
- Rossman Elementary School
- South High School
- Triumph High School
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps. Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.