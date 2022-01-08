Students and parents walk to class at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. Brynn Anderson
CHEYENNE – From Friday, Dec. 31, through Thursday, Jan. 6, Laramie County School District 1 was notified that 80 students and 20 staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result.
These individuals were at the following locations: Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Transportation.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members should wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.