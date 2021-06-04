CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the school system from Friday, May 28, through Thursday, June 3, including 13 students and one staff member.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Central High
- East High
- Henderson Elementary
- Hobbs Elementary
- Johnson Junior High
- McCormick Junior High
- South High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps. Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.