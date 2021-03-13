CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
From Friday, March 5, through Thursday, March 11, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 12 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Alta Vista Elementary
• Arp Elementary
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• Deming-Miller Elementary
• Jessup Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• Rossman Elementary
• South High
• Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.