CHEYENNE – Since summer school began June 21, Laramie County School District 1 has been notified 10 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following summer school sites: Afflerbach Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Davis Elementary, Goins Elementary, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and South High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive were contacted and received guidance regarding next steps.
Although they are not required, students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health-care provider for assistance.