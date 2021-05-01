CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.
From Friday, April 23 through Thursday, April 30, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 13 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Alta Vista Elementary
• Baggs Elementary
• Bain Elementary
• Central High
• East High
• Freedom Elementary
• Hebard Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• South High
• Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.