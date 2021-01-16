CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported that a total of 18 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday.
From Friday, Jan. 8, through Thursday, Jan. 14, the district was notified that 14 students and four staff members tested positive for the virus.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Arp Elementary
• Central High School
• Davis Elementary
• Freedom Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• Prairie Wind Elementary
• Rossman Elementary
• Saddle Ridge Elementary
• South High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.