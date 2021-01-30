CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has identified 21 new positive cased of COVID-19 among students and staff over the past week.
From Friday, Jan. 22, through Thursday, Jan. 28, the district was notified that 14 students and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Alta Vista Elementary
• Bain Elementary
• Central High
• Davis Elementary
• East High School
• Fairview-Lebhart Elementary
• Goins Elementary
• Hobbs Elementary
• Johnson Junior High
• Prairie Wind Elementary
• South High School
• Triumph High School
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.