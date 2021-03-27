CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
From Friday, March 12, through Thursday, March 25, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 15 students and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations: Arp Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Central High, Deming/Miller Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Prairie Wind Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary and South High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider for assistance.