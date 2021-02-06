CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported a total of 23 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, according to a news release.
From Friday, Jan. 29, through Thursday, Feb. 4, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 15 students and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Anderson Elementary
• Baggs Elementary
• Carey Junior High
• Central High
• East High
• Freedom Elementary
• Gilchrist Elementary
• Henderson Elementary
• Hobbs Elementary
• McCormick Junior High
• Meadowlark Elementary
• Pioneer Park Elementary
• Rossman Elementary
• South High School
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.