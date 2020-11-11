CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases since last Friday.
From Friday through Monday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that 22 students and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
- Administration Building
- Baggs Elementary
- Bain Elementary
- Carey Junior High
- Central High
- Cole Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- East High
- Fairview Elementary
- Henderson Elementary
- Hobbs Elementary
- Lebhart Elementary
- McCormick Junior High
- Meadowlark Elementary
- Pioneer Park Elementary
- South High
- Sunrise Elementary
- Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The local health department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.